Fortis Group Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 159,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 67,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

