Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 87,928 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Visa Stock Up 0.0%

V opened at $350.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.40. The company has a market cap of $645.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

