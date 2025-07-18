Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,809 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 375.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.82 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $641.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.90 and a 200 day moving average of $343.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.