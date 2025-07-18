Carson Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 2.2%

GE opened at $260.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.40 and its 200 day moving average is $211.08. The stock has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.