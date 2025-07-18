Creekmur Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22,797.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 498,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

