Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average is $196.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.