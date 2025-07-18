Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 370,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 72,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $40.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

