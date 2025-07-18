Markel Group Inc. Purchases 3,250 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.0% of Markel Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $108,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3%

CAT stock opened at $418.22 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $419.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.85 and a 200 day moving average of $349.43. The firm has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.33.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

