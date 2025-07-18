Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $144.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $144.84.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.