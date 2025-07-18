Burling Wealth Partners LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after buying an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,527,000 after buying an additional 675,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $218.68 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.67 and its 200-day moving average is $233.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

