Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.61. 247,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,566. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $310.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

