Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.0% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.62. 4,611,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,368,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.84. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $563.36.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

