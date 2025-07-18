Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 377,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,940,797. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

