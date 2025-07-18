Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.57. The company had a trading volume of 117,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,046. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

