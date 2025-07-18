Robert W. Baird Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $230.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cintas has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.