Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 124 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group reduced its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.31. The stock had a trading volume of 247,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,094. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.77. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.