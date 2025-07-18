Lipe & Dalton Acquires 75 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in F5 were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.87. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,360.96. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,408,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

