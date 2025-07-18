Lipe & Dalton Sells 9,802 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,864,000. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 190,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $4,100,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. 2,218,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,259,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

