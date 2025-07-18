Lipe & Dalton Lowers Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 492,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.