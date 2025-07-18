SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Transce3nd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2%

GLD stock opened at $307.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.29. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

