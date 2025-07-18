Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 106,902 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,902 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $160,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,792,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,881,000 after buying an additional 1,561,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,390,037,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,356,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,447,000 after purchasing an additional 431,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.11.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84. The firm has a market cap of $392.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

