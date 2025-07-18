Transce3nd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Transce3nd LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Transce3nd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

