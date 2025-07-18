Transce3nd LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

