Saturna Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,721,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 339,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,475,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,245,881,000 after buying an additional 352,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after buying an additional 3,495,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after buying an additional 6,029,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,431,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,676,183,000 after buying an additional 875,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $298.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.