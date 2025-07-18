Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $650.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE MA traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $552.93. 241,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.26. The company has a market cap of $504.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,503,787,000 after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,725,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,856 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after buying an additional 907,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,202,000 after buying an additional 282,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.