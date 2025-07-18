Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 397,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $164.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

