Outfitter Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 2.2% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5%

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.