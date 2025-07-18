C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,643 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises approximately 2.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $235,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,656. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.65.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

