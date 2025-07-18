Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1%

RSP stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $184.44. 945,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,030,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.48 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

