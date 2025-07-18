iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,017,000 after acquiring an additional 212,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,434,000 after acquiring an additional 172,513 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.11. 5,574,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,398,410. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

