C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 3.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.34% of AON worth $290,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in AON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.12. 87,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,402. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $295.79 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.