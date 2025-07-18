Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Position Lowered by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,254 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $347,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,049.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 344,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,806,000 after purchasing an additional 314,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.40. 1,350,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622,829. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $151.90 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.84.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

