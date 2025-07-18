The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

HD opened at $358.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.69. The company has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

