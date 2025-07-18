Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,559 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,202,580. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

