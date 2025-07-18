Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.800 EPS.

Prologis Stock Up 0.1%

PLD opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 629.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.