Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,426 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $445,005,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,662 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 476.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,652,000 after purchasing an additional 759,873 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,967,000 after purchasing an additional 640,949 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $82.83 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

