Markel Group Inc. Has $21.96 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,510 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Airbnb by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.9%

Airbnb stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $82,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 210,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,948,154.17. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,629,043 shares of company stock valued at $210,678,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

