Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,627 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

