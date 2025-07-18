Bailard Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,496.40. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $332,922.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,196,573.30. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $9,111,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7%

Salesforce stock opened at $259.66 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

