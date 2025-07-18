Bailard Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 240.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.7%

MU opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

