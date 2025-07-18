Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.370-2.410 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $35.65. 1,806,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,401. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 138.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 526,877 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

