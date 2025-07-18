Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $144.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.53.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.47. 253,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.97. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.