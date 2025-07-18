Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.36. 586,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,792. Medtronic has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

