Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.53.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.47. The stock had a trading volume of 253,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,570. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,611,000 after buying an additional 3,834,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after buying an additional 1,862,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,608,000 after buying an additional 355,215 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after buying an additional 2,011,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,878,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

