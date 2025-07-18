ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target Raised to $73.00

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODDITY Tech

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODD traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. ODDITY Tech has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $79.18.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODDITY Tech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 65.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.