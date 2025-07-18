Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $2.24 Million Position in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,047,000 after buying an additional 323,554 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in CareDx by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,207,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 330,627 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,613,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 110,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CareDx by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after acquiring an additional 196,298 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.01. 2,030,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. CareDx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $668.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 53,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,933.55. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63. Following the sale, the director owned 316,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,078 shares of company stock worth $2,419,915. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

