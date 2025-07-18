Alexandra Balcom Sells 14,700 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 14,700 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $1,250,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,563.40. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexandra Balcom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Alexandra Balcom sold 5,300 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $442,550.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00.

NUVL stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

