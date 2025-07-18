The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,855,000 after purchasing an additional 728,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,725,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,590,000 after purchasing an additional 595,586 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.94.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.02. 176,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

