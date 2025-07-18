Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 204,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,979,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $112.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.