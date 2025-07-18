Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,645,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after buying an additional 484,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,528,000 after buying an additional 378,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $421.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.17 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.